Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Sold by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 32.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the second quarter worth $31,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the second quarter worth $36,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Royal Gold in the first quarter valued at $51,000. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Gold Price Performance

Shares of RGLD opened at $118.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.82 and a 1-year high of $147.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.64.

Royal Gold Increases Dividend

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:RGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $138.62 million for the quarter. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 37.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RGLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Royal Gold in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.88.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

