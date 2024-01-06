RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by Jeppson Wealth Management LLC

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of RTX by 1.1% in the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its position in shares of RTX by 15.4% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX increased its position in RTX by 6.9% during the first quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 38,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in RTX by 3.5% during the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its position in RTX by 21.2% during the second quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of RTX in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. DZ Bank lowered shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.21.

NYSE RTX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.38. 5,447,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,245,030. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $68.56 and a 12 month high of $108.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.77 billion, a PE ratio of 39.71, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.54.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.77%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

