Rune (RUNE) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $262,603.85

Rune (RUNE) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 6th. During the last seven days, Rune has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. Rune has a market cap of $96,168.21 and $262,603.85 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rune token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.90 or 0.00011218 BTC on exchanges.

Rune Token Profile

Rune’s launch date was March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 13,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,619 tokens. Rune’s official message board is runemetaverse.medium.com. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rune’s official website is rune.game.

Rune Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 13,516.98418437. The last known price of Rune is 4.92814685 USD and is down -5.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $232,637.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rune should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

