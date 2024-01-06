Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Announces $0.44 Monthly Dividend

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.437 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th.

Sabine Royalty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:SBR opened at $65.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $955.86 million, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.68. Sabine Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $55.60 and a fifty-two week high of $91.10.

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.49 million during the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a net margin of 96.33% and a return on equity of 974.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sabine Royalty Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBR. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,285 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,020 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,080 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,071 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

About Sabine Royalty Trust

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

