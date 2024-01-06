Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Plans $0.44 Monthly Dividend

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 0.437 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th.

Sabine Royalty Trust Trading Down 5.1 %

NYSE SBR opened at $65.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $955.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.56. Sabine Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $55.60 and a twelve month high of $91.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.26 and a 200 day moving average of $64.68.

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.49 million during the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 974.95% and a net margin of 96.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sabine Royalty Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sabine Royalty Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBR. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 6,062.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 493 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,511 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Sabine Royalty Trust Company Profile

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

