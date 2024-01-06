Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Has $314,000 Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC cut its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of RTX by 2.7% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of RTX by 0.4% during the second quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in RTX by 2.1% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in RTX by 7.5% during the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. DZ Bank cut RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on RTX in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a report on Monday, September 25th. UBS Group lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.21.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $85.38 on Friday. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $68.56 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.54. The company has a market capitalization of $122.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.71, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. RTX’s payout ratio is 109.77%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

