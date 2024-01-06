Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1,396.2% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 41,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,101,000 after purchasing an additional 38,620 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 18,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 64,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,847,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $12,079,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $16,119,000.

Shares of QQQM stock opened at $163.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $160.52 and a 200 day moving average of $154.58. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $107.14 and a 1 year high of $169.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.3807 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

