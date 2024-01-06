Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the second quarter worth $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Welltower by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Welltower by 188.5% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WELL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Welltower from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Wedbush began coverage on Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.08.

Welltower Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $88.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company has a market capitalization of $48.99 billion, a PE ratio of 184.42, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.09. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.18 and a 52 week high of $93.42.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.65). Welltower had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 508.33%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

