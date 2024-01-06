Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Sells 255 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EFV. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 78.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 17,015 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $16,807,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 450,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,667,000 after buying an additional 55,103 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFV opened at $52.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.55. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

