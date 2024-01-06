SALT (SALT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $22,699.62

SALT (SALT) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. One SALT token can now be bought for $0.0304 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, SALT has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. SALT has a market capitalization of $3.65 million and $22,699.62 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004874 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00017715 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,610.17 or 0.99962349 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00011539 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00010820 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $82.26 or 0.00188546 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000077 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000058 BTC.

SALT Token Profile

SALT (CRYPTO:SALT) is a token. It launched on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com.

SALT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.03115941 USD and is down -7.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $25,451.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

