Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. cut its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 473,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 77,700 shares during the period. Schlumberger accounts for approximately 4.1% of Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $27,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Schlumberger by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,818,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,246,928,000 after buying an additional 1,129,628 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,794,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,136,112,000 after purchasing an additional 861,439 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 85.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,080,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,116,107,000 after purchasing an additional 19,885,771 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,983,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,272,434,000 after buying an additional 635,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,772,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $971,246,000 after buying an additional 819,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SLB shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $352,974.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,979.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $352,974.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,979.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total value of $352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,913,164.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,925 shares of company stock worth $1,398,229. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.86. 9,777,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,690,885. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.44. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $42.73 and a 1-year high of $62.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.60%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

