Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:RDUS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $672.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.35 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a positive return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 0.88%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ RDUS opened at $27.84 on Friday. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 12-month low of $22.34 and a 12-month high of $36.64. The stock has a market cap of $765.88 million, a PE ratio of -29.62 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.80 and a 200 day moving average of $28.94.

Get Schnitzer Steel Industries alerts:

Schnitzer Steel Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently -79.79%.

Insider Activity at Schnitzer Steel Industries

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schnitzer Steel Industries

In related news, SVP Brian Souza sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total transaction of $105,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,836.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Schnitzer Steel Industries news, CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 7,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total value of $180,707.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,573,513.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Brian Souza sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total transaction of $105,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,767 shares in the company, valued at $440,836.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,340 shares of company stock valued at $300,590. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 291,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,150,000 after purchasing an additional 52,677 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 5,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,989,000. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on RDUS shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc, doing business as Radius Recycling, recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.