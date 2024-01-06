Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Scholastic from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

NASDAQ:SCHL opened at $36.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.71. Scholastic has a one year low of $30.50 and a one year high of $47.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.20). Scholastic had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $562.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Scholastic will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.69%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHL. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Scholastic by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Scholastic by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Scholastic by 19.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Scholastic by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children's books, eBooks, media, and interactive products through its school book clubs and fair channels, and trade channel.

