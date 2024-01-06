SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) CEO Tomer Weingarten Sells 47,365 Shares of Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 47,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $1,158,547.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 807,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,749,737.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Friday, January 5th, Tomer Weingarten sold 47,365 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $1,110,709.25.

On Friday, December 15th, Tomer Weingarten sold 47,365 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $1,249,015.05.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Tomer Weingarten sold 47,365 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $1,213,491.30.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Tomer Weingarten sold 21,583 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $492,092.40.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Tomer Weingarten sold 47,365 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total transaction of $746,472.40.

On Monday, November 6th, Tomer Weingarten sold 9,944 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total transaction of $162,484.96.

SentinelOne stock opened at $23.67 on Friday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.43 and a 12-month high of $27.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.73.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $164.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.09 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 62.89% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Susquehanna started coverage on SentinelOne in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on SentinelOne from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on SentinelOne from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SentinelOne in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

