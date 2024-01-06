SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Major Shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc Sells 37,120 Shares of Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 37,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total value of $911,667.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,549.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

SentinelOne Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of S stock opened at $23.67 on Friday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.43 and a fifty-two week high of $27.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.73.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 62.89%. The firm had revenue of $164.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

S has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.16.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SentinelOne

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in SentinelOne by 57.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the third quarter worth $32,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of SentinelOne by 143.0% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

About SentinelOne

(Get Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.