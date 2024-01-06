SigmaRoc (LON:SRC) Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of SigmaRoc plc (LON:SRC – Get Free Report) traded up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 55.80 ($0.71) and last traded at GBX 55 ($0.70). 3,736,553 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 2,268,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 53 ($0.67).

SigmaRoc Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £394.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,136.00 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 50.17 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 53.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.46, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

About SigmaRoc

(Get Free Report)

SigmaRoc plc, through its subsidiaries, invests in and/or acquires projects in the construction materials sector. It also produces aggregates and pre-cast concrete; supplies value-added industrial and construction quarried materials; and provides shipping logistics, road contracting, and waste recycling services, as well as engages in the limestone quarrying and processing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SigmaRoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SigmaRoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.