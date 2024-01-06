Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) PT Raised to $155.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $136.00 to $155.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SLAB. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Silicon Laboratories from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. TheStreet lowered Silicon Laboratories from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $154.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $147.25.

Shares of NASDAQ SLAB opened at $120.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.26 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.74. Silicon Laboratories has a 52-week low of $74.56 and a 52-week high of $194.68.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $203.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.02 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 6.36%. Analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 3,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $398,141.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,231. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,154,000. Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 86,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,596,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. S Squared Technology LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 73,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,515,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 209,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,070,000 after acquiring an additional 15,336 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

