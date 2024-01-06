Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,032,232 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 665,000 shares.The stock last traded at $22.85 and had previously closed at $22.98.

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TUA. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $324,252,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,374,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,976,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 649.2% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 343,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,504,000 after acquiring an additional 297,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,321,000.

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (TUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury 7-10 Year Bond index. The fund seeks to match or outperform an intermediate-term US Treasury index for a calendar quarter, through an actively managed portfolio of futures, call and put options on US treasury futures, US government securities, and ETFs.

