Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $308.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Simply Good Foods updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Simply Good Foods Stock Down 3.7 %

Simply Good Foods stock opened at $41.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 5.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.78. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.72. Simply Good Foods has a fifty-two week low of $31.06 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised Simply Good Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simply Good Foods

In other news, insider Timothy Richard Kraft sold 4,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $166,402.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,363 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,794. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Brian K. Ratzan sold 51,512 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $2,070,782.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,234,508 shares in the company, valued at $89,827,221.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy Richard Kraft sold 4,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $166,402.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,794. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 147,943 shares of company stock worth $6,011,841. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simply Good Foods

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Simply Good Foods by 235.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 9,214.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 713.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

