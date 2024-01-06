Singapore Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $17.65

Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.65 and traded as low as $17.50. Singapore Telecommunications shares last traded at $17.88, with a volume of 1,346,664 shares changing hands.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Singapore Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.66 and its 200 day moving average is $17.91.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.3629 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th.

Singapore Telecommunications Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services to consumers and small businesses in Singapore, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Optus, Singapore Consumer, Group Enterprise, NCS, Trustwave, and Amobee segments.

