Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $88.90

Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 88.90 ($1.13) and traded as high as GBX 94.35 ($1.20). Sirius Real Estate shares last traded at GBX 89.95 ($1.15), with a volume of 821,166 shares changing hands.

Sirius Real Estate Trading Down 2.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 89.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 86.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,933.33 and a beta of 1.12.

Sirius Real Estate Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of €0.03 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Sirius Real Estate’s previous dividend of $0.03. This represents a yield of 2.88%. Sirius Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16,666.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sirius Real Estate

Sirius Real Estate Company Profile

In other Sirius Real Estate news, insider Kelly Cleveland purchased 22,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 87 ($1.11) per share, with a total value of £19,994.34 ($25,460.77). Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

