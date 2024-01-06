SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Price Target Raised to $150.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $141.43.

SITM opened at $113.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.30. SiTime has a twelve month low of $81.09 and a twelve month high of $142.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.30 and a beta of 1.86.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.09). SiTime had a negative return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 38.21%. The firm had revenue of $35.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.69 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SiTime will post -3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SiTime news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.83, for a total transaction of $130,127.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,059,250.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,706,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.83, for a total transaction of $130,127.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,082 shares in the company, valued at $12,059,250.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,078 shares of company stock worth $472,383. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SITM. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of SiTime by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SiTime during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SiTime during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SiTime by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased its stake in shares of SiTime by 479.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

