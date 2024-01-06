SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Shares Down 4.4%

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) fell 4.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $110.83 and last traded at $111.69. 56,928 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 158,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on SITM. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on SiTime from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SiTime presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.43.

SiTime Trading Up 1.5 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.30.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $35.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.69 million. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 38.21%. Sell-side analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post -3.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.83, for a total value of $130,127.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,059,250.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other SiTime news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,706,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.83, for a total transaction of $130,127.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,082 shares in the company, valued at $12,059,250.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,078 shares of company stock valued at $472,383. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SiTime by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in SiTime by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in SiTime in the 1st quarter valued at about $290,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 191.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 2,115.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after purchasing an additional 22,315 shares during the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

Further Reading

