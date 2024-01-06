SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Stock Price Down 4.4%

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $110.83 and last traded at $111.69. 56,928 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 158,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of SiTime from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.43.

Get SiTime alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SiTime

SiTime Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.30.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $35.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.69 million. SiTime had a negative net margin of 38.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.74%. Equities research analysts anticipate that SiTime Co. will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SiTime

In other SiTime news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,026 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.20, for a total value of $103,831.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,281,515.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.20, for a total transaction of $103,831.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,281,515.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 1,000 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,655 shares in the company, valued at $53,706,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,078 shares of company stock worth $472,383 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SiTime

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Trust lifted its position in shares of SiTime by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in SiTime in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in SiTime by 51.4% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in SiTime by 151.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 9,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in SiTime by 175.1% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SiTime

(Get Free Report)

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.