Solid State (LON:SOLI) Hits New 1-Year High at $1,440.00

Solid State plc (LON:SOLI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,440 ($18.34) and last traded at GBX 1,407.50 ($17.92), with a volume of 18545 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,415 ($18.02).

Solid State Trading Down 2.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,327.95 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,272.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of £159.19 million, a PE ratio of 2,128.79 and a beta of 1.27.

Solid State Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. Solid State’s payout ratio is currently 3,181.82%.

About Solid State

Solid State plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures electronic equipment and supplies the value added electronic components and materials in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. It operates through Components and Systems divisions. The Components division provides owed brand manufactured components, franchised components, and the provision of value-added services, such as sourcing and obsolescence management.

