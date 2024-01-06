Solstein Capital LLC Has $143,000 Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Solstein Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 94.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 380 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $885,000. Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Netflix in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its stake in Netflix by 32.6% in the second quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 152,848 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $67,328,000 after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 7.7% in the third quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 546 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Netflix in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,723,000. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $474.06 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $285.33 and a 52 week high of $500.89. The firm has a market cap of $207.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $464.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $432.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 2,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,241,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $189,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,463.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 2,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,241,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,805 shares of company stock valued at $72,583,483 in the last ninety days. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $430.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $457.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Netflix

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.