Solstein Capital LLC Has $2.89 Million Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 100.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,865 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S accounts for about 2.4% of Solstein Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,747 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,903 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,913,000 after purchasing an additional 15,996 shares during the last quarter. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVO has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Argus initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

Shares of NVO opened at $105.98 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $65.05 and a 12-month high of $108.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $475.59 billion, a PE ratio of 43.98, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.39.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 86.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

