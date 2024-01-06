Sonic Foundry (NASDAQ:SOFO) Issues Earnings Results

Sonic Foundry (NASDAQ:SOFO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Sonic Foundry Stock Up 15.9 %

SOFO opened at $0.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.60. Sonic Foundry has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $1.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sonic Foundry in a report on Tuesday, December 5th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sonic Foundry during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sonic Foundry during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Sonic Foundry during the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.62% of the company’s stock.

About Sonic Foundry

Sonic Foundry, Inc provides video capture, management, and streaming solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Video Capture solutions, including Mediasite Recorder and Recorder Pro that are built-in room appliances used in schedule-based capture and advanced audio/video integration; Mediasite Mobile Recorders, a portable recording device used to capture and stream broadcast-quality video; and Mediasite Mosaic & Mosaic Pro that allows instructors, employees, and students to create videos, screencasts, and slideshows from their computers or mobile devices.

