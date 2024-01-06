Sourceless (STR) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $189.10 Million

Sourceless (STR) traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One Sourceless token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Sourceless has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sourceless has a total market cap of $189.10 million and $11,908.73 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sourceless alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004951 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00018209 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,925.20 or 1.00020352 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00011564 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00010747 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.89 or 0.00181907 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000070 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Sourceless Profile

Sourceless (CRYPTO:STR) is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.009338 USD and is down -6.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $13,196.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sourceless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sourceless using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sourceless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sourceless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.