Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) Price Target Lowered to C$4.50 at ATB Capital

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Free Report) had its price target cut by ATB Capital from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Spartan Delta from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$7.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$7.97.

Get Spartan Delta alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on SDE

Spartan Delta Stock Up 1.3 %

SDE opened at C$3.01 on Tuesday. Spartan Delta has a one year low of C$2.63 and a one year high of C$16.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$3.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.04. The company has a market cap of C$521.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.11.

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$81.88 million for the quarter. Spartan Delta had a net margin of 84.25% and a return on equity of 80.76%. Analysts anticipate that Spartan Delta will post 0.3963964 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Spartan Delta news, Director Kevin Overstrom acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$571,960.00. In other Spartan Delta news, Director Kevin Overstrom acquired 200,000 shares of Spartan Delta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.86 per share, with a total value of C$571,960.00. Also, Director Fotis Kalantzis acquired 140,000 shares of Spartan Delta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3.03 per share, with a total value of C$424,200.00. Corporate insiders own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

Spartan Delta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. Spartan Delta Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Delta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Delta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.