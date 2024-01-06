SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Position Reduced by Compass Wealth Management LLC

Compass Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLD. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 225.4% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $189.38 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $168.19 and a 1 year high of $193.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $186.59 and its 200-day moving average is $181.24.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

