SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Acquired by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,900,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $89.30 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.80 and a fifty-two week high of $92.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.08.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

