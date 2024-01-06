Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (SPE) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 16th

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0954 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This is an increase from Special Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.
Special Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Special Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE:SPE opened at $11.95 on Friday. Special Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $10.26 and a 12-month high of $12.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.37 and its 200 day moving average is $11.25.
Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.
