Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) CMO Arun Pattabhiraman Sells 900 Shares of Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXMGet Free Report) CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $10,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 409,960 shares in the company, valued at $4,981,014. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Arun Pattabhiraman also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, December 18th, Arun Pattabhiraman sold 8,147 shares of Sprinklr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $93,527.56.

Sprinklr Trading Down 0.4 %

CXM stock opened at $11.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.65, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.88. Sprinklr, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $17.14.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXMGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $186.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.42 million. Sprinklr had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CXM shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Sprinklr from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet lowered Sprinklr from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CXM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprinklr by 13.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,677,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,510 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 11,204,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,907 shares during the last quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. acquired a new position in Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,980,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sprinklr by 302.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,344,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,745,000 after buying an additional 4,769,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Sprinklr by 31.4% in the second quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,728,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,388,000 after buying an additional 1,129,318 shares during the period. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

