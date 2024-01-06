Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,241 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,813 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $12,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 124.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in Starbucks by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services grew its holdings in Starbucks by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 26,803 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wedbush upped their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.32.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.99. The company had a trading volume of 7,064,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,458,404. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $89.21 and a twelve month high of $115.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.90 and its 200-day moving average is $97.75.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 63.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $53,252.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,927,352.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $53,252.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,927,352.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,717.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,504 shares of company stock valued at $784,120 over the last three months. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

