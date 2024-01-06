Status (SNT) Price Down 12.8% Over Last 7 Days

Status (SNT) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 6th. One Status token can currently be purchased for about $0.0399 or 0.00000091 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Status has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar. Status has a market cap of $154.50 million and $6.30 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004867 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00017844 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,683.99 or 0.99834910 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00011516 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00010653 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $82.81 or 0.00189248 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000077 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Status Token Profile

SNT is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,869,272,991 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,869,272,991.369278 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.03940107 USD and is down -4.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 132 active market(s) with $6,913,749.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

