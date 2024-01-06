Steem One Day Volume Reaches $7.35 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 6th. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000533 BTC on popular exchanges. Steem has a market cap of $105.48 million and approximately $7.35 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Steem has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,756.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.22 or 0.00149052 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.80 or 0.00538903 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00009260 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00045211 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $153.56 or 0.00350936 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.34 or 0.00192746 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000553 BTC.

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 452,548,797 coins. The official website for Steem is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

