Stephens Consulting LLC Has $539,000 Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Stephens Consulting LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 111.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of GLD stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $189.35. The company had a trading volume of 7,421,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,945,625. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $186.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.24. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $168.19 and a twelve month high of $193.18.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.