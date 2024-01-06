Stephens Consulting LLC Purchases 3,780 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Stephens Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 26.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AGG. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 145.5% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 36.2% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 52,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,570,000 after purchasing an additional 13,829 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of AGG traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.20. 9,035,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,073,491. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.03. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.58 and a twelve month high of $101.15.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

