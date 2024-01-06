Stephens Consulting LLC Purchases 4,586 Shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Free Report) by 1,528.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,886 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares during the quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in Black Stone Minerals were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 53.8% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 100.0% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the first quarter worth $56,000. 13.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BSM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut Black Stone Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Black Stone Minerals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Black Stone Minerals Price Performance

Black Stone Minerals stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.05. 519,306 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,564. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.95. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 12-month low of $13.41 and a 12-month high of $18.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.90 and its 200-day moving average is $17.01.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $109.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.23 million. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 71.68% and a return on equity of 43.64%. Equities analysts anticipate that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Stone Minerals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Black Stone Minerals

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.21 per share, with a total value of $455,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,727,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,673,074.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Black Stone Minerals news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.21 per share, with a total value of $455,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,727,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,673,074.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.11 per share, with a total value of $153,990.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,247,006.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 109,703 shares of company stock valued at $1,901,689. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 16.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

