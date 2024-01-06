Stephens Consulting LLC Sells 1,606 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Stephens Consulting LLC decreased its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,606 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 24,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.9% during the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 33,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 24,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.0% during the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 20,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

IAU traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.66. 6,058,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,446,539. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.00. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $34.31 and a one year high of $39.45.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

