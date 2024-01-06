Stephens Consulting LLC Sells 200 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Stephens Consulting LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,255 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Walmart by 93,272.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 821,003,685 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $129,045,359,000 after buying an additional 820,124,410 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 112,181.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,240,599,000 after acquiring an additional 22,834,564 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $2,598,736,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1,164,937.0% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,718,400 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after acquiring an additional 4,717,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 32.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,272,260 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,514,865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531,707 shares in the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WMT traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $156.71. The stock had a trading volume of 7,222,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,794,163. The firm has a market cap of $421.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.09 and a 12 month high of $169.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $158.06 and a 200 day moving average of $158.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $713,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,195,631.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total value of $164,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,570,601.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $713,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,195,631.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,438,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,984,703. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 17th. HSBC initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Stephens lifted their target price on Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.44.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

