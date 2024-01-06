Stephens Consulting LLC Sells 210 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Stephens Consulting LLC lowered its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 107.0% in the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 166.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

DD stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,166,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,852,731. The stock has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.49. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.80 and a 52-week high of $78.74.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 37.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 14.89%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.