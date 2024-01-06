Stephens Consulting LLC Takes Position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG)

Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,752,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,837,000 after acquiring an additional 277,885 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,419,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,374,000 after acquiring an additional 16,147 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 98,051.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 215,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 215,714 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after acquiring an additional 8,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DDD Partners LLC increased its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 181,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,192,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Price Performance

BATS:ARKG traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,987,180 shares. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.29.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Company Profile

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

