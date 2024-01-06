Stephens Consulting LLC Trims Stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Stephens Consulting LLC reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 24.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the second quarter valued at $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 59.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the second quarter valued at $58,000.

Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.55. The stock had a trading volume of 156,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,212. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.10. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $48.08 and a 12 month high of $51.69.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.1325 dividend. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

