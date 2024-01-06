StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AACG opened at $1.11 on Wednesday. ATA Creativity Global has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $2.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.92 and a 200 day moving average of $1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.86 million, a PE ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.15 million during the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative return on equity of 33.02% and a negative net margin of 18.44%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ATA Creativity Global stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in ATA Creativity Global ( NASDAQ:AACG Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 28,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.09% of ATA Creativity Global as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, in-school art classes, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

