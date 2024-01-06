StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Check-Cap Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHEK opened at $2.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.21. Check-Cap has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $5.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.11.

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.39. As a group, equities analysts predict that Check-Cap will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Check-Cap

About Check-Cap

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHEK. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Check-Cap by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 141,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 47,868 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Check-Cap during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Check-Cap by 363.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 176,207 shares during the period. Finally, Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in Check-Cap during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation.

