StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

NanoViricides Stock Performance

NYSE NNVC opened at $1.13 on Tuesday. NanoViricides has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.13 and a 200-day moving average of $1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of NanoViricides

NanoViricides Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of NanoViricides by 114.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 9,314 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NanoViricides in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in NanoViricides during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in NanoViricides by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 25,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of NanoViricides by 18.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 11,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

NanoViricides, Inc, a clinical stage nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company's product portfolio includes NV-CoV-2, nanoviricide drug which is in phase 1a/1b clinical trails for the treatment of Covid; and NV-CoV-2 Oral Syrup, and NV-CoV-2 Oral Gummies, a semi-solid fixed-dose form which are in phase 1a/1b human clinical trials for enabling body-weight-based dose titration as is required for pediatric cases.

