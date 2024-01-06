StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
NanoViricides Stock Performance
NYSE NNVC opened at $1.13 on Tuesday. NanoViricides has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.13 and a 200-day moving average of $1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of NanoViricides
NanoViricides Company Profile
NanoViricides, Inc, a clinical stage nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company's product portfolio includes NV-CoV-2, nanoviricide drug which is in phase 1a/1b clinical trails for the treatment of Covid; and NV-CoV-2 Oral Syrup, and NV-CoV-2 Oral Gummies, a semi-solid fixed-dose form which are in phase 1a/1b human clinical trials for enabling body-weight-based dose titration as is required for pediatric cases.
