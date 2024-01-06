StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Summit Financial Group stock opened at $28.89 on Tuesday. Summit Financial Group has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $31.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $424.11 million, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.70.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 22.04%. The company had revenue of $69.96 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Summit Financial Group will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Summit Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.74%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Summit Financial Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Summit Financial Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Summit Financial Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. 28.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

