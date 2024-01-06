StockNews.com Lowers Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

Shares of AOSL stock opened at $26.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.70 and its 200-day moving average is $28.09. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $38.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $730.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.22 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $180.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, Chairman Mike F. Chang sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $795,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,337,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,076,289.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,460,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,842,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the first quarter worth approximately $845,000. 63.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

